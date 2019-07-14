NIU to offer mobile ticketing for sporting events - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

NIU to offer mobile ticketing for sporting events

Posted: Updated:

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) - Northern Illinois University sports fans will have a more high-tech way to access game tickets.

University officials say the school will allow cellphone tickets for single game and mini-plan purchases for all of the Huskie's ticketed sports this year.

The school has used mobile ticketing for other events since last December. It replaces the option to print tickets at home.

University officials say mobile ticketing will make it easier to transfer tickets to friends or replace tickets if they get lost or damaged. They add that sports fans will also be able to avoid waiting in lines to pick up tickets on game day.

Those who want traditional paper tickets will still be able to get them by request.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.