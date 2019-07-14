Rain pushes farther north today

WSIL -- The rain today should hold off for most until the afternoon hours. It's possible that some (especially in southern Illinois) will stay dry until late tonight, but more rain along Barry's outer edge will be making its way into the area over the course of the day. Stray showers are possible area wide this morning, with the potential for rumbles of thunder this afternoon. Rain will generally begin in the south and progress northward from there. Most should be seeing, or have seen rain by Monday morning.Temperatures today depend on rainfall, but will generally top out in the Mid-80's. Tomorrow will be quite cooler.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be back tonight with another look at your forecast.