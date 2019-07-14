Sen. Fowler hosts kid's fishing derby at JALC

WSIL -- The rain today should hold off for most until the afternoon hours.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The sunny weather capped off the successful debut of state senator Dale Fowler's inaugural kid's fishing derby.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Saturday, a semi truck and a tractor crashed on State Route 154.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Folks in McClure have been battling flooding for months, but many residents told News Three they are beginning to feel hopeful.
It's a great day to be outside. Considering the increasing chances for rain into the beginning of the week, today looks to be the best day to get out and enjoy the weather.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth hosted a town hall at SIU Carbondale Friday night, in partnership with the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.
ULLIN (WSIL) -- A nationwide protest over the treatment of immigrants in America includes a rally in southern Illinois.
The organization Hope Over Heroin is hosting it’s first 5K fundraiser on Saturday.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Free help for expectant mothers, or those with infants.
BELKNAP (WSIL) -- Kids from age 8 to 18 are participating in the Scholastic 3-D Archery National Tournament at Mermet Lake State Conservation Area.
