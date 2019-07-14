Sen. Fowler hosts kid's fishing derby at JALC

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Dozens of children and their parents gathered on a hot and sunny Saturday morning at John A. Logan College for state senator Dale Fowler's (R-Harrisburg) inaugural kid's fishing derby.

"This is something that's been on my radar", Fowler said. "I've wanted to do it for the citizens and the youth of my district to get the kids outdoors and give them an opportunity to fish."

Fowler worked with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) to organize the event. IDNR stocked the pond with fish while also providing fishing poles and bait.

"Kids love it and we live in a good area for this so a lot of kids in the area have a background in it," said Luke Nelson, a district biologist for IDNR fisheries.

More than 150 people turned out for the event which also included a raffle where kids were able to win prizes like fishing poles. Senator Fowler plans to host the event again next year.