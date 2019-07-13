McClure residents plan for cleanup - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

McClure residents plan for cleanup

Posted: Updated:

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Folks in McClure have been battling flooding for months, but many residents told News Three they are beginning to feel hopeful.

Flood waters have dropped in several areas across town - allowing dozens to begin the cleanup process. 

On Saturday, The South Seven Health Department provided tetanus shots to residents and volunteers. 

Residents say even though more rain is in the forecast, they aren't as nervous this time around. 

"The flood water is going down, slowly. That's leaving a big, stinky mess behind. People are just trying to start the cleanup, which is another big job," said Sarah Webb with The Spark Ministries. 

Extra shots will be available at the Health Department in Ullin. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.