McClure residents plan for cleanup

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Folks in McClure have been battling flooding for months, but many residents told News Three they are beginning to feel hopeful.

Flood waters have dropped in several areas across town - allowing dozens to begin the cleanup process.

On Saturday, The South Seven Health Department provided tetanus shots to residents and volunteers.

Residents say even though more rain is in the forecast, they aren't as nervous this time around.

"The flood water is going down, slowly. That's leaving a big, stinky mess behind. People are just trying to start the cleanup, which is another big job," said Sarah Webb with The Spark Ministries.

Extra shots will be available at the Health Department in Ullin.