ISP investigating tractor vs. semi crash

PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Saturday, a semi truck and a tractor crashed on State Route 154.

A picture was shared on the Southern Illinois Fire Incidents Facebook page showing the semi rolled over in the ditch.

Illinois State Police say the driver of the semi, 55 year-old Michael Loos of Pinckneyville, attempted to pass a combine driven by 34 year-old Dustin Crews of Pinckneyville.

Police say Crews attempted to make a left turn and the two collided.

No one was injured.

Illinois State Police say they are investigating.