ISP investigating tractor vs. semi crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

ISP investigating tractor vs. semi crash

Posted: Updated:

PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Saturday, a semi truck and a tractor crashed on State Route 154. 

A picture was shared on the Southern Illinois Fire Incidents Facebook page showing the semi rolled over in the ditch. 

Illinois State Police say the driver of the semi, 55 year-old Michael Loos of Pinckneyville, attempted to pass a combine driven by 34 year-old Dustin Crews of Pinckneyville. 

Police say Crews attempted to make a left turn and the two collided. 

No one was injured. 

Illinois State Police say they are investigating. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.