Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts, rain chances are on the increase

WSIL -- Isolated showers and storms will continue this evening before tapering off. No severe weather is expected tonight but rain and lightning could impact outdoor activities for those who get caught in one of these storms. After the storms quiet down dry conditions are expected for the remainder of the night with lows dipping in the low 70s.

Tomorrow morning should be another dry start but the storm chances return again in the afternoon and evening. Tomorrow morning will be the time to complete any outdoor yard work or activities. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the upper 80s.

More rain and cooler temperatures are right around the corner.

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.