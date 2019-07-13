Decomposed body found in abandoned Kentucky home - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Decomposed body found in abandoned Kentucky home

Posted: Updated:

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say they are investigating a decomposed body found in the basement of a home that authorities believe has been abandoned for about six years.

A State Police news release says the body was discovered Friday in Harlan when the home's owner was cleaning the place up and saw that the basement door had been disturbed.

Police say the body appears to fit the description of a missing person case from December 2018 that the Harlan Police Department has been investigating.

Due to decomposition, the body will go to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Police say the cause of death and identification are still unconfirmed and the process may take a few days until dental records are checked.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.