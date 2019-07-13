Thousands protest Trump immigration policies in Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Thousands protest Trump immigration policies in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - Several thousand protesters have marched through downtown Chicago to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies, including planned sweeps in several American cities, including Chicago, over the weekend.

The protesters at Saturday's march belted chants critical of President Donald Trump and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Many of them carried placards with messages including "No kids in cages" and "Abolish ICE."

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the protest was peaceful and that there were no arrests. He says there were an estimated 5,000 protesters at its peak.

The protest came a day before the planned immigration roundups are expected to happen.

Immigration demonstrations also have been held in other cities, including Phoenix, where dozens of protesters blocked a downtown street and disrupted light rail traffic Friday night. Police arrested 16 people in Phoenix, which is not expected to be among the cities where Sunday's immigration operations will take place.

