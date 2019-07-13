Kentucky police officer suspended over racist texts

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky police officer has been suspended largely without pay after he admitted to sending racist text messages to an ex-girlfriend.

According to the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer , Officer Steven Phillips was suspended 26 days beginning July 3 under a complaint opened by Police Chief Art Ealum in May.

Phillips, who is white, signed a June 28 document accepting the suspension. The documents were obtained through a public records request. The messages described as "racist texts" weren't provided.

Ealum, who is African American, said Phillips reported the messages and provided a letter from his ex-girlfriend's attorney about them.

Ealum said an investigation found no complaints of Phillips making racist comments in the community and nothing suggested racial disparity in how Phillips arrested people.

Phillips will receive some pay for mandatory K-9 training.

Information from: Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, http://www.messenger-inquirer.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.