Suit: Air controller at fault in deadly Kentucky plane crash

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - A lawsuit by family members of victims of a deadly 2017 Kentucky plane claims an air traffic controller didn't provide the pilot the safest options.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader , the lawsuit targets the federal government.

It claims the controller told pilot Scott T. Foster to climb 3,000 feet through icing conditions instead of turning around or landing at the nearest airport.

The plaintiffs are relatives of three of the four deceased in the November 2017 Barren County crash: Foster; his 15-year-old son, Noah; and Somerset police chaplain Doug Whitaker.

Dentist Kyle P. Stewart also died.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said the agency doesn't comment on litigation.

A National Transportation Safety Board report says Foster wasn't rated to fly by instruments alone and entered an area where weather conditions would've required flying by instruments.

