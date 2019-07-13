Sunny with a chance for isolated afternoon storms

WSIL -- It's a great day to be outside. Considering the increasing chances for rain into the beginning of the week, today looks to be the best day to get out and enjoy the weather. Small rain chances return this afternoon in the form of isolated thunderstorms. The chance for rain increases heading into Sunday and Monday. Temperatures today will likely top out in the high 80's, with heat index values ranging from the low to high 90's.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be back tonight with another look at your forecast.