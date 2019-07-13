ISU planetarium hosting free show on magnetic pole reversal - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

ISU planetarium hosting free show on magnetic pole reversal

Posted: Updated:

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) - Astronomy fans are in luck.

The planetarium at Illinois State University is hosting a free program on the reversal of the Earth's magnetic poles. The program is Saturday evening at the campus in Normal.

The planet's magnetic poles reverse from time to time, with north becoming south and south becoming north. University officials say that during Earth's history this used to happen approximately every 200,000 to 300,000 years, but it has been much longer since the last time.

Retired Planetarium director and physics professor Carl Wenning is leading the program that'll cover what an overdue pole reversal means for civilization and life on Earth.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.