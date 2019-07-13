Advocates hope Illinois private detention ban sparks change

By SOPHIA TAREEN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois has launched a bullish effort to undercut the Trump administration's immigration detention practices and politicians, and activists are taking note.

A first-of-its kind ban on privately-run immigration detention has begun as President Donald Trump's threat of mass deportations looms and his administration scrambles to find more jail space.

Promises to bar private immigration detention are center stage on the 2020 campaign trail.

Advocates hope the Illinois law will spark consideration of other options, such as increased check-ins with immigration authorities.

Illinois became the first state to bar private companies from contracting with local communities to detain immigrants under a law signed last month by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The goal was to prevent the construction of a 1,300-bed facility about 80 miles (130 kilometers) from Chicago.

California could follow suit with a proposal before state lawmakers.

