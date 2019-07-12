Immigration protesters rally outside Pulaski County Detention Center

ULLIN (WSIL) -- A nationwide protest over the treatment of immigrants in America includes a rally in southern Illinois.

The groups, including various chapters of Indivisible Illinois and Shawnee Hills and Hollers, are angry with how the Trump Administration is handling asylum seekers.

"Let's show the nation what human dignity is. Let's show them what strong, good character is," Shawnee Hills and Hollers president Georgia De La Garza said.

The protesters gathered at the Pulaski County Detention Center in Ullin, where dozens of ICE detainees are held.

"There's a lot behind the scenes that are happening here. I don't know if we'll ever know the truth about what's happening," De La Garza said. "But we do know that we are being a part, as a nation, we are being a part of an atrocity that's happening to human beings, no matter where they're from."

De La Garza says detention centers at the border are treating asylum seekers barbarically, separating children from families and putting them through inhumane conditions.

"These children that are being set, literally stacked on top of each other, in these camps, without healthcare, without any kind of nurturing," De La Garza said.

President Trump plans to have ICE start raiding homes in major cities Sunday as part of a push to arrest thousands of undocumented immigrants.

"We're focused on criminals as much as we can," President Trump said Friday.

Protesters don't trust the president and believe his policies are racist.

"This doesn't make any sense," Jessica Motsinger of Indivisible Metro East said. "They're not going after the criminals, they're going after anybody."

Indivisible Illinois plans to hold a larger rally Saturday in Chicago.