Skeletal remains found in basement of vacant Illinois home - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Skeletal remains found in basement of vacant Illinois home

Posted: Updated:

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) - Authorities in East St. Louis say skeletal remains found in the basement of a home appear to be human.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports the remains were discovered Friday in a vacant home. Police had been searching for a person investigators were interested in talking to about an unrelated crime.

Police say the remains had been in the home for several months, and there were no signs of foul play. A forensic investigation is planned.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.