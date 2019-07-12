Free help to expectant mothers, women with infants

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Free help for expectant mothers, or those with infants.

First Baptist Church launched its Pregnancy Resource Center this spring, but word about the program has been slow to spread.

The center offers free pregnancy tests, for those who feel uncomfortable going to the doctors or can't afford it.

Women with children can get help with free diapers, baby wipes, clothing, blankets and more.

Volunteer Tiffany Brannock says there's also a mentorship program for those who need the emotional support.

"Everyone who works here, we're all believers so we offer more the love of God more than just the physical goods," she explains. "So, when they come here, they can know that they're going to be loved. We're going to walk the road with them."

The pregnancy center is open to all expectant moms or women with children. You do not have to be a resident of Harrisburg or Saline County.

The center is open every Friday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Or, you can call (618) 499-3785 during other hours.

