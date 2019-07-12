Hope Over Heroin hosts 5K in Benton - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hope Over Heroin hosts 5K in Benton

BENTON (WSIL) -- The organization Hope Over Heroin is hosting it’s first 5K fundraiser on Saturday. 

They hope to raise funds to help people struggling with addictions. 

The route will begin and end at the Benton Civic Center.

Director of the run, Melissa King, says the route will mostly pass through west city, and that folks in the area should watch out for runners that morning.

King says the money raised will affect the whole community. 

“There is not a single person that I have spoke to that doesn’t know someone who is either addicted or has a family member who is addicted, or friends," King said.

Organizers say they’d like to double the amount of people currently registered for the race. 

You can sign up to race here

