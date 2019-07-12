National archery tournament returns to Mermet

BELKNAP (WSIL) -- Kids from age 8 to 18 are participating in the Scholastic 3-D Archery National Tournament at Mermet Lake State Conservation Area.

Attendees participate in several disciplines of archery, including outdoor targets and 3D animal targets.

Organizers say they’ll give away more than $4 million in scholarships to students at this weekend’s tournament.

They say they’ve seen the sport grow in past years.

Jim Sharp, the Illinois State Coordinator of S3DA, says he's seen it grow recently.

“Our Scholastic 3D Archery, actually our program has grown over 20 percent in the last 4 years,” Sharp said.

Kristen Smiddie, a parent of one of the contestants, said her child's school is new to the sport.

“I think they were worried to step out. They were worried to start something new. We’re a lot of basketball and football in Carmi, so this was something new, and the kids are really picking up,” Smiddie said.

News 3 spoke with archer Natalie Brockman, who has won several scholarships for herself.

She has also found success on the professional stage, despite being only seventeen.

“They’ll tell you congratulations on your great season, it’s time for you to move up. So, I’ve gotten a few of those, and booted myself all the way up to the pro-class now and this is my rookie year. And if everything goes right, in a couple weeks, I’ll be bringing home rookie of the year," Brockman said.

She says she plans to use her scholarships to get a degree in physical therapy, but hopes to continue shooting professionally.