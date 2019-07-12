Moon landing exhibit celebrates 50th anniversary

COBDEN (WSIL) -- Many consider the moon landing one of the most monumental moments in American history.

Apollo 11 launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 16, 1969 with astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.

Four days later NASA astronauts Armstrong and Aldrin would land on the moon on July 20th 1969.

It took a team of scientists and engineers to make it happen, one of those was Galen Weakley.

Patrick Brumleve, who helps run the Union County Museum, says Weakley was an engineer for IBM, which helped make computer systems for Apollo 11 and the Saturn rocket.

"Apparently, because of his knowledge and his expertise in the area, he was able to be right there and involved with a lot of the part of the landing on the moon," he explains.

Weakley suffered a heart attack later in life, and moved to his wife's hometown of Cobden before passing away.

She still lives there and loaned some rare items for the museum's new moon landing exhibit.

"We’re very fortunate to have some unique items of his," Brumleve says. "Patches, his I.D., a couple of presentation pieces that were given for him. For only the men that were involved in this project, so we do have several one of a kind pieces."

He hopes visitors will learn something new, but says, it's also a way to pay respect to the past.

"Honor these people, these men and women, that were involved with this project," Brumleve adds.

The Union County Museum is free, and is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but donations are welcomed.

The moon landing exhibit will be there until the end of August.

