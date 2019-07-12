Paducah Police swear in honorary officer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Paducah Police swear in honorary officer

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- The Paducah Police Department has a new honorary officer, and she is 6-years-old.

Ariel Barton, of Paducah, was sworn in Wednesday with a special oath. She promised to mind her mother, do her best in school, be kind, and help fellow officers by reporting bubblegum thieves.

Ariel was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in June 2016 when she was only three. She underwent chemotherapy for 2-and-a-half years at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. She now goes back monthly for blood work. 

Ariel says she wants to be a police officer and Paducah Police made her wish come true for one day.

She signed her oath, then celebrated with frozen custard.

