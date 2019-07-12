Tree limb falls through windshield, killing driver - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Tree limb falls through windshield, killing driver

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) - A motorist in Missouri is dead after a limb fell from a dead tree, went through a vehicle windshield and impaled the driver.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 2:15 p.m. Friday on Route 79 near Main Street in the suburban St. Louis town of O'Fallon. The name of the driver has not been released.

The patrol says the driver was apparently alone in the vehicle when the limb fell.

Route 79 was closed in both directions after the accident.

O'Fallon is about 30 miles (48.3 kilometers) west of St. Louis.

