Man accused of attempted murder after officer dragged by car

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities have accused a Chicago man of attempted murder after they say he drove away from police, dragging an officer trying to stop him.

The Illinois State Police say 23-year-old Christopher Overton was charged Friday in connection with the May 26 incident south of downtown.

He's being held by police awaiting a bond hearing. It wasn't immediately clear if he has an attorney.

Officials say a trooper was talking to Overton and a woman after both walked away from a crash. As they spoke, police say, another vehicle approached, Overton got in and drove away.

Investigators say the trooper, who was holding onto the vehicle, was dragged about a half-block until the car crashed and he fell. He was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Overton fled on foot.

