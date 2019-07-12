Murder suspect in custody after police standoff in St. Louis - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Murder suspect in custody after police standoff in St. Louis

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man wanted for murder in Washington State is in custody after a SWAT team stormed a St. Louis house following a lengthy standoff.

Police learned Friday that the suspect in the Washington killing was at a south St. Louis home. Maj. Eric Larson says the man refused to come out. Two others were in the home but Larson says police haven't determined if they were being held against their will.

After about five hours, the SWAT deployed and removed all three people. No one was hurt but Larson says shots were fired at the officers. Police recovered an assault rifle and a handgun.

Larson did not release information about the Washington crime. He says the man also is a person of interest in several violent St. Louis crimes.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.