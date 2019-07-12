Businesses cash in on Confederate Railroad concert

BELKNAP (WSIL) -- Kids from age 8 to 18 are participating in the Scholastic 3-D Archery National Tournament at Mermet Lake State Conservation Area.
BELKNAP (WSIL) -- Kids from age 8 to 18 are participating in the Scholastic 3-D Archery National Tournament at Mermet Lake State Conservation Area.
MARION (WSIL) -- More than 1,000 tickets have been sold ahead of Confederate Railroad's concert in Marion September 5.
MARION (WSIL) -- More than 1,000 tickets have been sold ahead of Confederate Railroad's concert in Marion September 5.
COBDEN (WSIL) -- Many consider the moon landing on the most monumental moments in American history.
COBDEN (WSIL) -- Many consider the moon landing on the most monumental moments in American history.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Ariel Barton was sworn in Wednesday with a special oath.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Ariel Barton was sworn in Wednesday with a special oath.
WSIL - Weekend outlook appears fairly typical for July. ...
WSIL - Weekend outlook appears fairly typical for July. ...
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- A DeSoto woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for hiring someone to kill her husband.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- A DeSoto woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for hiring someone to kill her husband.
(WSIL) -- Illinoisans can once again file for unemployment benefits after a computer glitch caused issues earlier this week.
(WSIL) -- Illinoisans can once again file for unemployment benefits after a computer glitch caused issues earlier this week.
(WSIL) -- Golconda's favorite son has a verse in the newest remix of the hit song "Old Town Road." Mason Ramsey joins Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus and Young Thug in the newest remix of "Old Town Road."
(WSIL) -- Golconda's favorite son has a verse in the newest remix of the hit song "Old Town Road." Mason Ramsey joins Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus and Young Thug in the newest remix of "Old Town Road."
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is stepping down following criticism of his handling of a plea deal with a wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is stepping down following criticism of his handling of a plea deal with a wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- The Greater Southern Illinois Invitational Rodeo returns to Mt. Vernon Saturday.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- The Greater Southern Illinois Invitational Rodeo returns to Mt. Vernon Saturday.