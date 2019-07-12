Businesses cash in on Confederate Railroad concert

MARION (WSIL) -- The controversy surrounding the band Confederate Railroad has blossomed into an opportunity for businesses in Marion, including Black Diamond Harley-Davidson where the music act is now scheduled to perform on September 5.

Co-owner Shad Zimbro says more than 1,000 tickets have been sold since going on sale Friday morning. He believes the concert fills a void left behind by the state's decision to boot the band from the Du Quoin State Fair where they were originally scheduled to play next month.

"We'll make it right for the people of southern Illinois," Zimbro said. "We'll sell as many tickets as we need to help them out and make sure anyone who wants to come gets to come."

Kelly McMillin is the general manager of the Comfort Inn & Suites Hotel. She's no stranger to booking dozens of guests who stay to watch concerts hosted by Black Diamond.

McMillin says almost three-quarters of the rooms have been booked. She's working in conjunction with Black Diamond to bring extra security following the band's removal from the Du Quoin State Fair.

"If the stir is as big as it is right now and the story just broke, by the time it gets here, it should be quite intense," McMillin said.

The Williamson County Fair was also hoping to get Confederate Railroad to perform. In a post on its Facebook page Friday morning, fair officials thanked everyone for their support and urged fans to see the band instead at Black Diamond.