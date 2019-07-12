Bevin announces legislation that would ban sanctuary cities - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bevin announces legislation that would ban sanctuary cities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says some Republican lawmakers will introduce legislation to keep local governments from enacting policies that would keep police from cooperating with immigration authorities.

News outlets report Bevin said at a news conference Friday in Lexington that the bill would clarify what a sanctuary city is.

The announcement came as President Donald Trump said a nationwide immigration enforcement operation targeting people who are in the U.S. illegally will start Sunday.

State Sen. Danny Carroll of Paducah, a co-sponsor of the bill, said he doesn't believe any city in Kentucky is currently a sanctuary by the bill's proposed definition.

