Chicago police official reassigned after speeding incident

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago police commander has been reassigned amid allegations he drove at speeds of more than 100 mph (161 kmh) while being pursued by Indiana state authorities.

The Chicago Tribune reports Friday Cmdr. Edward Wodnicki was reassigned to administrative duty. Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says an internal investigation is underway into the June 12 incident near Chesterton, Indiana, about 45 miles from Chicago.

The Associated Press couldn't reach Wodnicki for comment.

Indiana police say Wodnicki was observed speeding on Interstate 94 in an unmarked car with blue lights flashing. A trooper says Wodnicki initially failed to stop, but did so before driving over spike strips deployed by troopers. He was ticketed for driving 80 mph (129 kmh) in a 70 mph (113 kmh) zone.

Wodnicki, commander of a detective division, oversaw the investigation into "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett .

