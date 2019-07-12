DeSoto woman sentenced to 20 years for hiring man to kill husban - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

DeSoto woman sentenced to 20 years for hiring man to kill husband

Posted: Updated:

JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- A DeSoto woman has pleaded guilty to hiring someone to kill her husband.

A judge sentenced Carmen Stonemark to 20 years in prison for solicitation to commit murder and concealment of a homicidal death.

Authorities say Stonemark hired James Deese to kill her husband, Frank. Deese has pleaded guilty to murder and is set to be sentenced in August.

Prosecutors say Carmen Stonemark and Deese were lovers. She hired Deese to kill her husband and they together disposed of his body.

Carmen Stonemark will serve four years of probation once she is released.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.