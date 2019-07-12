DeSoto woman sentenced to 20 years for hiring man to kill husband

JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- A DeSoto woman has pleaded guilty to hiring someone to kill her husband.

A judge sentenced Carmen Stonemark to 20 years in prison for solicitation to commit murder and concealment of a homicidal death.

Authorities say Stonemark hired James Deese to kill her husband, Frank. Deese has pleaded guilty to murder and is set to be sentenced in August.

Prosecutors say Carmen Stonemark and Deese were lovers. She hired Deese to kill her husband and they together disposed of his body.

Carmen Stonemark will serve four years of probation once she is released.

