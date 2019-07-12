Police: Woman shot at Kansas City, Kansas, deli has died

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Police say a woman who was critically wounded in a double shooting at a Kansas City, Kansas, deli has died from her injuries.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department identified her in a news release as 42-year-old Lachell Day of Kansas City, Kansas.

The shooting Wednesday at the Edwards Original Corner Market & Deli also killed market owner Dennis Edwards. Police arrested a suspect after a standoff at the deli and took him to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Ellis Nave told The Kansas City Star that Day was his niece and she had been dating the suspect. Police say she died Thursday night.

