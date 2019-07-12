Illinois unemployment system up and running again after computer glitch

(WSIL) -- Some Illinoisans had to wait a few days to get their unemployment checks due to computer problems.

But officials say the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) and the Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) restored normal operations to the Illinois Benefit Information System (IBIS) and website on Thursday.

Officials tell News 3 claims can once again be filed.

Recipients who certified their claims on Monday will receive payments by Friday, two days later than scheduled.

Those who were unable to certify or file new claims over the past few days can do so now. That can take up to two days to process.

Anyone with questions can call 800-244-5631 or visit their nearest office.