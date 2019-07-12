Illinois unemployment system up and running again after computer glitch

JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- A DeSoto woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for hiring someone to kill her husband.
(WSIL) -- Illinoisans can once again file for unemployment benefits after a computer glitch caused issues earlier this week.
(WSIL) -- Golconda's favorite son has a verse in the newest remix of the hit song "Old Town Road." Mason Ramsey joins Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus and Young Thug in the newest remix of "Old Town Road."
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is stepping down following criticism of his handling of a plea deal with a wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- The Greater Southern Illinois Invitational Rodeo returns to Mt. Vernon Saturday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Temperatures Friday morning are in the 60s as a welcomed string of quiet, slightly less humid weather holds on for at least one more day.
BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- A system to help boats and barges travel the Ohio River in Brookport is set to be demolished.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Singer R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago Thursday night on charges including child pornography and obstruction of justice, officials said.
(WSIL) -- One local business is doing its part in the flood fight.
(WSIL) -- The Southern Seven Health Department will be giving away Tetanus shots to flood victims and volunteers this weekend.
