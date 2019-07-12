Kentucky wildlife officials trying new Asian carp control

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) - A fishing method originally developed in China will be used to remove invasive Asian carp from Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley.

The "unified method" of fishing drives carp through a series of large nets into a containment area, where they can be harvested. The method has been successful at capturing large quantities of Asian carp in Missouri and Illinois.

A news release from the office of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the method will be tried in the two reservoirs on the Kentucky-Tennessee border. The release says the Kentucky Republican helped secure a $600,000 increase in federal funds to combat Asian carp in the Mississippi and Ohio River basins.

Asian carp is a catchall term for several invasive carp species that are damaging native aquatic populations.

