Online unemployment benefits glitch fixed, benefits restored - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Online unemployment benefits glitch fixed, benefits restored

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois officials have fixed the problem with the unemployment benefits program that delayed checks to about 29,000 claimants.

The Illinois Departments of Employment Security and Innovation and Technology restored the benefits information system and website. Claimants may again file new claims or certify their unemployment status online.

Recipients who certified their claims on Monday should have received their checks by Friday - two days late. Those unable to file new claims this week should do so now. Those filed Friday should be paid by Monday.

Claimants may always contact the IDES call center at (800) 244-5631 or visit the nearest office .

The agency delivers benefits to about 86,000 people total.

IDES office locator: https://bit.ly/2YOnlYx

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.