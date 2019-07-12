Illinois mulling options to Asian carp issue in Lake Decatur - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois mulling options to Asian carp issue in Lake Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is considering options to deal with thousands of invasive Asian carp that are clustering near the base of the Lake Decatur dam.

The Herald and Review reports that Illinois Raptor Center official Jacques Nuzzo says he contacted the state department after taking drone footage that revealed the fish were gathered there. Scientists say the invasive species can cause serious damage in lakes and rivers by out-competing native fish populations for food and space.

The Army Corps of Engineers approved a $778M plan in May to block Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.

As of late June, a survey found no Asian carp in Chicago-area waterways.

U.S. states and Canadian provinces have endorsed a plan to build up defenses to protect the Great Lakes.

