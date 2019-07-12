Mason Ramsey featured in new "Old Town Road" remix

(WSIL) -- Golconda's favorite son has a verse in the newest remix of the hit song "Old Town Road."

Mason Ramsey joins Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus and Young Thug in the newest remix of "Old Town Road." The song has been #1 on the Billboard charts for 14 weeks. Only 10 singles in the chart's 61-year existence have ever spent that many weeks at No. 1.

Mason Ramsey paid a visit to News 3 This Morning to debut his new song "Twang" earlier this month. He rose to fame after a video of him yodeling in the Harrisburg Walmart went viral in 2018.