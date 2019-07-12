Mason Ramsey featured in new "Old Town Road" remix - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mason Ramsey featured in new "Old Town Road" remix

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Golconda's favorite son has a verse in the newest remix of the hit song "Old Town Road."

Mason Ramsey joins Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus and Young Thug in the newest remix of "Old Town Road." The song has been #1 on the Billboard charts for 14 weeks. Only 10 singles in the chart's 61-year existence have ever spent that many weeks at No. 1.

Mason Ramsey paid a visit to News 3 This Morning to debut his new song "Twang" earlier this month. He rose to fame after a video of him yodeling in the Harrisburg Walmart went viral in 2018.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.