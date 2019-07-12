Job Squad: July 12, 2019

WSIL -- We have a variety of employers looking for help in this week's Job Squad.

First up, the Jackson County Health Department has two full-time positions available.

One positions is work with a regional tobacco prevention program which includes leading a coalition of professional partners to provide oversight to community organizations. This position requires one year of experience working closely with coalition groups focusing on policy development and implementation.

The other position is work with other agencies and the community to implement and provide Chronic Disease prevention programming. This position requires one year of experience in community health education. It's 35 hours per week, Monday-Friday with full benefits. To apply, you must submit a cover letter, resume and reference information to the Jackson County Health Department at P.O. Box 307, Murphysboro, IL. 62966. Applications are accepted through Friday, July 19, 2019.

HireLevel is hosting a company-wide hiring blitz for it National Hiring Day. Tuesday, July 16 the company is allowing walk-in interviews from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all HireLevel offices. There are 300 job openings company-wide and the day will have giveaways and snacks. For more information call (618) 993-9675.

Illinois Central School Bus is now hiring bus drivers and monitors for the Marion area. The company is training new drivers and monitors to prepare for the upcoming school year in August. Paid training is provided. Requirements include a high school diploma or GED, you must be 21-years-old to drive a school bus and you have to be 18-years-old to be bus monitor. To complete an online application click here.

Finally, Wexford Health Sources Inc. is looking for a Licensed Practical Nurse for the Shawnee Correctional Center in Vienna. Shift times are 3-11 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Rates start at $24.15 with a $1500 sign-on bonus. Email Staffing Consultant Jennifer L. Richter at jrichter@wexfordhealth.com.