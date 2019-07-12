Whippoorwill Rodeo returns to Mt. Vernon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Whippoorwill Rodeo returns to Mt. Vernon

Posted: Updated:

MT. VERNON  (WSIL) -- The Greater Southern Illinois Invitational Rodeo returns to Mt. Vernon Saturday.

Some of the toughest cowboys and cowgirls will be competing. There will be live music, corn hole, and vendors on hand, as well as bounce houses and face painting for the kids.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Kids 5 and under get in free. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Saturday with live music starting at 5 p.m. and the rodeo at 7 p.m. 

