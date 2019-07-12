Whippoorwill Rodeo returns to Mt. Vernon

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is stepping down following criticism of his handling of a plea deal with a wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- The Greater Southern Illinois Invitational Rodeo returns to Mt. Vernon Saturday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Temperatures Friday morning are in the 60s as a welcomed string of quiet, slightly less humid weather holds on for at least one more day.
BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- A system to help boats and barges travel the Ohio River in Brookport is set to be demolished.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Singer R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago Thursday night on charges including child pornography and obstruction of justice, officials said.
(WSIL) -- One local business is doing its part in the flood fight.
(WSIL) -- The Southern Seven Health Department will be giving away Tetanus shots to flood victims and volunteers this weekend.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A 9-week-old kitten survived a 30-mile (48-kilometer) trip trapped in the frame of a car.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- John A. Logan College claims it deleted a recording of a board meeting that should have been made public, but the Attorney General's office has given them a copy.
ULLIN (WSIL) -- Leaders at Southern Seven Health Department in Ullin had a big job Thursday.
