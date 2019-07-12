Tropical Storm Barry to bring rain early next week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Temperatures Friday morning are in the 60s as a welcomed string of quiet, slightly less humid weather holds on for at least one more day.

Temperatures Friday afternoon will be close to normal for mid July with highs running in the upper 80s in southern Illinois while lower 90s are possible in western Kentucky and the Bootheel. Outside a few puffy white cumulus clouds, plenty of sunshine is still expected.

The outer cloud bands of Tropical Storm Barry will be moving in from the south on Saturday, but the rain holds off until the second half of the weekend. A couple thunderstorms could make it to western Kentucky and southeast Missouri Saturday night, but Sunday afternoon, scattered showers and storms will begin overspreading much of the area.

Widespread rain associated with Barry will move in on Monday and Tuesday. There's still some uncertainty on the exact track of this system, but even a slight shift could have major implications on the rainfall amounts forecasted. No matter the track, there will be potential for heavy rain in parts of our region.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on News 3 This Morning.