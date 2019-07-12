Fatal St. Louis crash with motorcycles closes part of I-70 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fatal St. Louis crash with motorcycles closes part of I-70

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say a crash involving at least four motorcycles in St. Louis has killed a man and closed a section of the highway.

KSDK-TV reports that cars also were involved in the crash early Friday morning and several other people were hurt. Police provided few other details.

Eastbound lanes of I-70 were reopened by 4 a.m., but westbound lanes remained closed longer.

Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.