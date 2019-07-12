Ex-pharmacy tech gets prison for stealing, selling opioids - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ex-pharmacy tech gets prison for stealing, selling opioids

CHICAGO (AP) - A former pharmacy technician has been sentenced to just over a year in prison for stealing thousands of opioids from a Chicago pharmacy and selling them for a profit.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago says 28-year-old Jacqueline Green of Chicago and Elizabeth Cruz of Stone Park conspired to steal more than 56,000 pills of Hydrocodone between 2015 and 2017. Prosecutors say they sold the pills outside the pharmacy and received at least $10,800 in proceeds.

Green pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver. She was sentenced Wednesday to one year and one day in prison.

Cruz has pleaded guilty to the same charge and is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 5.

