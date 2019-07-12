2 Kentucky airports awarded nearly $11M in grants - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Two general aviation Kentucky airports have been awarded grants totaling nearly $11 million as part of funding announced by the U.S. Transportation Department.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Gallatin Airport in Sparta will receive $9 million to invest in grading and drainage work needed to build a new general aviation airport. The London-Corbin Airport in London will receive $1.85 million for necessary runway reconstruction.

The cabinet says general aviation airports serve private aircraft and aren't used for commercial passenger flights.

Construction at the Gallatin airport is expected to start this fall. The finished project will include a 5,500-foot (1,675-meter) runway, full-length parallel taxiway, a terminal building, fuel system and corporate and conventional T-hangars.

At the London-Corbin Airport, funding will rebuild the existing 6,000-foot (1,830-meter) runway.

