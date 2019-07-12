R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on child pornography, obstruction c - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on child pornography, obstruction charges

CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Singer R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago Thursday night on charges including child pornography and obstruction of justice, officials said.

ABC 7 Chicago reports, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago released a statement saying Kelly was arrested on a 13- count indictment returned Thursday in the Northern District of Illinois. The statement said charges included child pornography and obstruction of justice, but did not say how many counts of each of those were included, nor what any other charges may be included in the indictment.

No further details about the latest round of charges have been released. It was also not immediately clear if any of these charges were related to any previous sex-related felony charges that have been leveled against the singer.

