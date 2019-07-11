Cook County correctional officer guilty of punching inmate - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cook County correctional officer guilty of punching inmate

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A former Cook County correctional officer who was caught on camera repeatedly punching a jail inmate has pleaded guilty to battery.

Miguel Ortiz was initially charged with two felony counts of official misconduct, but pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced charge of misdemeanor battery.

The 47-year-old Ortiz was sentenced to 18 months of conditional discharge. As part of his plea, Ortiz agreed to resign from the sheriff's office, where he had been on unpaid administrative leave since May 2016.

Defense attorney Jerome Marconi told the Chicago Tribune that avoiding a felony conviction means Ortiz could keep his pension.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.