Free Tetanus shots for flood victims, volunteers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

(WSIL) -- The Southern Seven Health Department will be giving away Tetanus shots to flood victims and volunteers this weekend.

The TD vaccine was provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and will be free to volunteers and flood victims in McClure, East Cape Girardeau, and surrounding Alexander County.

The Health Department will give the 55 shots away on a first come, first served basis at the following date, time, and location.

Saturday, July 13
1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Flood Command Center/ Spark Ministries building

