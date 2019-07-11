Mechanics rescue kitten that was stuck in car frame for hours - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mechanics rescue kitten that was stuck in car frame for hours

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A 9-week-old kitten survived a 30-mile (48-kilometer) trip trapped in the frame of a car.
  
Auto repair shop owner Scott Bourne says the driver heard a noise coming from under his car when he left Lexington on Wednesday morning but didn't know what it was. Later that day, the driver stopped at a Hardee's in Frankfort and found the kitten.

Bourne's repair shop, Midas of Frankfort, is next door to the Hardee's. Bourne says technicians had to drop out the subframe, and took about 20 minutes using soap to free the kitten.

He named her Marigold, a variation of the name given to King Midas' daughter in a book by Nathaniel Hawthorne.


  
A veterinarian says Marigold is healthy. A longtime customer of Bourne's has volunteered to adopt her.

