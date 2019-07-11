Charming Charlie to close all of its 261 stores

(WSIL) -- Fashion retailer Charming Charlie has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Known for its colorful jewelry and accessories, the Houston-based chain has not officially announced store closing details or dates. But, the Wall Street Journal reports the store filed for bankruptcy for the second time in less than two years.

Other media outlets report all 261 stores will close. There are 14 in Illinois, six in Missouri, and two in Kentucky.

Online sales are now on hold. If you go to Charming Charlie’s website, this is what you’ll see:

In its previous bankruptcy, Charming Charlie closed about 100 stores. That process ended in April 2018, according to the USA Today article: “The retailer used that process to cut debts and slash other costs, but ‘these efforts simply were not sufficient to stabilize’ the business and deliver profits, the company said Thursday in a court filing.”

The new filing is subject to court approval.

The company is expected to be out of its stores by August 31.