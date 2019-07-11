President abandons citizenship question on 2020 Census

(WSIL) -- Disney is releasing its first R-rated movie in 6 years Thursday with Stuber.
(WSIL) -- Fashion retailer Charming Charlie has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
(WSIL) -- For the first time since the band was pulled from the Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand lineup, Governor J.B. Pritzker commented on the controversy surrounding Confederate Railroad.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- President Donald Trump won't be able to put a question about citizenship on the 2020 but that doesn't mean he's happy about it.
AlLEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Horseshoe Lake is still dealing with flooding, but a falling river is starting to reveal the damage done by the high waters.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorney General William Barr says the federal government is abandoning its efforts to inquire about citizenship status on the census due to logistics, not legality.
MARION (WSIL) -- A big concert scheduled for Rent One Park is no longer happening.
MILLER CITY (WSIL) -- Flooding has caused major damage in Miller City.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Dozens of baseball parents are furious after learning they've been ripped off by a man who they trusted. The parents say they aren't only out hundreds of dollars, but their children missed out on a great baseball season.
MARION (WSIL) -- Cape Air is one of five airlines proposing new flights out of Veterans Airport in Marion.
