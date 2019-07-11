President abandons citizenship question on 2020 Census

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- President Donald Trump won't be able to put a question about citizenship on the 2020 but that doesn't mean he's happy about it.

"The only thing we can't ask is are you a citizen of the United States," Trump said Thursday after a social media summit. "Isn't it the craziest thing?"

President Trump said he plans to use the Commerce Department to gather citizenship data from other federal agencies, information he was hoping to get through the 2020 Census.

"We have three very unfriendly courts. They fight us all the way. The judges don't like us too much, I guess," Trump said.

John Jackson, a member of Carbondale's Census Committee, said the question would have violated the constitution.

"It doesn't say, 'Go count all the citizens,' it says, 'Count all the people'," Jackson said. "And back in those days, there were lots and lots of people who were not citizens, obviously, who had just come to this country, so it made sense."

The U.S. Supreme Court also ruled the question was fueled by politics.

"Which is to get a much lower count in the communities that tend to favor the Democrats and tend to be located in the blue states," Jackson said.

Jackson said getting a lower count is especially problematic in Illinois, a state that will likely lose a congressional seat, possibly two after 2020.

He also said southern Illinois is a tough place to get an accurate count anyways because people living in rural areas and college students are difficult to count, so adding the citizenship question would have hurt even more by encouraging even legal residents not to answer.

"If you don't count them, you get a lot less money, and thus a city like Carbondale or areas like southern Illinois still have the people, they have the people who have the need for services, and yet their allocation of money has been shortchanged," Jackson said.