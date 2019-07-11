State leaders tour Southern Seven Health Department

ULLIN (WSIL) -- Leaders at Southern Seven Health Department in Ullin had a big job Thursday. The department gave a tour and a presentation to state officials in hopes of getting better funding and more resources for the region. The Southern Seven Health Department provides services to more geographic area than any other health department in the State of Illinois.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike the Director of Illinois Department of Public Health made her way to the southern part of the state with the goal of understanding the region's needs.

"I'm so pleased and humbled to be here and have these people share what is going on," says Dr. Ezike.

Rhonda Ray the Executive Director of Southern Seven Health Department hosted state leaders at the Southern Seven Health Department in Ullin.

"My goal for this visit was really just exposure. I wanted to show her the area, show her the health department and demonstrate some of the obstacles that we have to go through in southern Illinois," says Ray.

Dr. Ezike, along with the Assistant Director, and Chief of Staff got a tour of the department. They listened to a presentation on the services the agency provides to everyone living in the southernmost seven counties of Illinois.

Officials say they need help with funding to rebuild their teen pregnancy program and find resources for chronic illnesses.

Dr. Ezike says her visit was a success, and she now knows what is needed to help residents in the region, "We need to direct and focus our attention on these issues."