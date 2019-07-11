College receives copy of destroyed records from illegal meeting

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- John A. Logan College claims it deleted a recording of a board meeting that should have been made public, but the Attorney General's office has given them a copy.

That doesn't mean the college plans on releasing it, though.

The issue focuses on a closed-door meeting in March 2016 to discuss dozens of layoffs.

The Attorney General's office ruled that the college should release the recording, but it wasn't a binding decision so it's still up to the board to release it.

Rhett Barke, the college's lawyer, said there's also an issue with the board's decision to destroy the tape in the first place.

Legally, the board of a taxing body can delete records of executive session meetings after 18 months. The John A. Logan College board voted to destroy the records in February 2018, nearly two years after the meeting.

Barke sa he's researching whether or not the college can release the copy of a recording that a previous board already voted to destroy.

A letter from the Attorney General's office last month said most of the meeting's record should be released and a second letter sent with a copy of the recording earlier this week said the office looks forward to the board's anticipated cooperation.

Despite that, Barke said it's still up to the board to decide.

The board plans to take some sort of action on this at its next meeting July 23.

Barke declined to comment on what that action may be.