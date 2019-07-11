Gov. Pritzker comments on Confederate Railroad controversy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Gov. Pritzker comments on Confederate Railroad controversy

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
(WSIL) -- For the first time since the band was pulled from the Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand lineup, Governor J.B. Pritzker commented on the controversy surrounding Confederate Railroad.

Pritzker said Wednesday the state cannot support the band over the use of the confederate flag in its name and logo.

"The confederate flag is a symbol of not just slavery but of treason against the United States," he stated. "It's also a symbol of murder, of kidnapping, of rape." 

Pritzker says the flag not only symbolizes a dark past, but still holds a negative meaning, "It is today a symbol of racists, white nationalists, of the alt-right."

Last week the Department of Agriculture removed the band from the Du Quoin State fair line-up.

State Representative Terri Bryant spoke to members of the governor's office about her disagreement to cancel the act, even though she does not support what the confederate flag stands for. 

"It was the symbol of a people who wanted to break away from the United States," Bryant told News 3 Tuesday. "It was a symbol of slavery." 

She tells News 3 she believes that if Confederate Railroad is being pulled from Du Quoin, then Snoop Dogg should be canceled in Springfield. 

She points out a 2017 photo of Snoop Dogg with a cadaver that has a toe tag identifying it as President Trump.

"You're being very hypocritical, and that's when government censorship goes down a very slippery slope," Bryant said. 

However, Pritzker says there's a difference between use of the confederate flag and Snoop Dogg's 2017 photo. 

"We're talking about a history, a terrible history in the United States.. death and destruction that took place under that flag," the governor said. "And on the other side: political satire."

Confederate Railroad will be performing at Black Diamond Harley Davidson on September 5. 

Those tickets go on sale July 12 and can be purchased on the company's website or at the shop in Marion.

