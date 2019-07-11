Man charged with attempting to drown police dog

SHIRLEY, Ill. (AP) - A central Illinois man is facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly trying to drown a police dog after being served with a warrant.

McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said officers went to a camp site near Shirley on Tuesday to apprehend a suspect wanted on two felony warrants. However, 40-year-old Stephen Sholty of Shirley fled to a nearby creek.

Sandage says when Rico, a Belgian Malinois went after the suspect, Sholty grabbed him by the neck and tried to drown the dog.

According to Sandage, Sholty was bitten and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and then taken to McLean County Jail.

Associate Judge Scott Black set a cash bond for Sholty at $2,035. It wasn't immediately known if Sholty, who is also charged with fleeing arrest, has legal representation.

