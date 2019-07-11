Horseshoe Lake assessing damage after flood waters recede

AlLEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Horseshoe Lake is still dealing with flooding, but a falling river is starting to reveal the damage done by the high waters.
AlLEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Horseshoe Lake is still dealing with flooding, but a falling river is starting to reveal the damage done by the high waters.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorney General William Barr says the federal government is abandoning its efforts to inquire about citizenship status on the census due to logistics, not legality.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorney General William Barr says the federal government is abandoning its efforts to inquire about citizenship status on the census due to logistics, not legality.
MARION (WSIL) -- A big concert scheduled for Rent One Park is no longer happening.
MARION (WSIL) -- A big concert scheduled for Rent One Park is no longer happening.
MILLER CITY (WSIL) -- Flooding has caused major damage in Miller City.
MILLER CITY (WSIL) -- Flooding has caused major damage in Miller City.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Dozens of baseball parents are furious after learning they've been ripped off by a man who they trusted. The parents say they aren't only out hundreds of dollars, but their children missed out on a great baseball season.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Dozens of baseball parents are furious after learning they've been ripped off by a man who they trusted. The parents say they aren't only out hundreds of dollars, but their children missed out on a great baseball season.
MARION (WSIL) -- Cape Air is one of five airlines proposing new flights out of Veterans Airport in Marion.
MARION (WSIL) -- Cape Air is one of five airlines proposing new flights out of Veterans Airport in Marion.
WSIL - Less humid air is moving into the region. Friday morning lows will be in the 60s for the first time this month. ...
WSIL - Less humid air is moving into the region. Friday morning lows will be in the 60s for the first time this month. ...
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- One person has died after a crash in Williamson County involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- One person has died after a crash in Williamson County involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a Paducah man shot and killed his ex-wife.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a Paducah man shot and killed his ex-wife.
WSIL -- A free event geared towards farmers and those working in the agriculture industry is coming back to SIUC.
WSIL -- A free event geared towards farmers and those working in the agriculture industry is coming back to SIUC.