Horseshoe Lake assessing damage after flood waters recede

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Horseshoe Lake is still dealing with flooding, but a falling river is starting to reveal the damage done by the high waters.

Site Superintendent, Joey Thurston says the water has created quite a problem at the park.

“We’ve got areas that just have debris that we’re getting picked up and cleaned, the east side campground is one. We’ve got a tremendous amount of road damage here coming on east side drive,” Thurston said.

He says because of a 2016 breach in the Len Small Levee, the floodwater here is moving.

“You had the current that you had coming through the lake, running through the breach, and until something is done for some kind of protection with the breach, this is going to be ongoing from now on,” Thurston said.

That wait may put a hold on a permanent repairs.

“Of course everything’s got to be repaired to a certain degree, but you can’t come in here and spend a ton of money to fix it right... There has to be a levee or a rock dike or something for some kind of protection for us, and when that happens, then I think we could sit down and take a serious look at oil and chip instead of just gravel, and fixing things the way that you would want to fix them. But for now, when it’s going to happen again, it’s not very smart to spend a lot of money to turn around and do it again a year from now,” Thurston said.

Thurston also shared his concern for the lake's wildlife, saying that the constant flow of water has damaged trees, and possibly changed the ecosystem.